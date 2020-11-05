Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Purchased by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Truist Financial by 3.5% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 266,748 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,147,000 after purchasing an additional 9,032 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Truist Financial by 2.3% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 90,533 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Truist Financial by 1.5% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 392,418 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,243,000 after purchasing an additional 5,934 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its stake in Truist Financial by 15,535.7% in the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,189,001 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $83,291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Truist Financial by 62.2% in the third quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 219,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,333,000 after purchasing an additional 84,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on TFC. Bank of America dropped their target price on Truist Financial from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Raymond James upped their price target on Truist Financial from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. TheStreet upgraded Truist Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $43.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on Truist Financial from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.68.

In related news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $54,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP David Hudson Weaver sold 7,416 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.28, for a total value of $283,884.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

TFC stock opened at $42.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $24.01 and a 1 year high of $56.92. The firm has a market cap of $57.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.14.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 16.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.19%.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.

