TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. to Post FY2020 Earnings of $1.22 Per Share, Boenning Scattergood Forecasts (NASDAQ:TSC)

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) – Boenning Scattergood lowered their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of TriState Capital in a research note issued on Monday, November 2nd. Boenning Scattergood analyst J. Plevelich now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.22 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.35. Boenning Scattergood has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for TriState Capital’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

Get TriState Capital alerts:

TSC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of TriState Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. B. Riley lowered TriState Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of TriState Capital in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine cut TriState Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut TriState Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.20.

Shares of TSC opened at $12.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $385.77 million, a PE ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. TriState Capital has a fifty-two week low of $7.59 and a fifty-two week high of $26.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.06.

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. TriState Capital had a net margin of 17.89% and a return on equity of 10.97%.

In other news, CEO Brian S. Fetterolf acquired 5,600 shares of TriState Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.59 per share, for a total transaction of $76,104.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 213,325 shares in the company, valued at $2,899,086.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 13,250 shares of company stock valued at $188,161. 17.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in TriState Capital by 86.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TriState Capital in the second quarter worth about $58,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in TriState Capital in the second quarter worth about $68,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in TriState Capital by 517.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 5,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in TriState Capital in the second quarter worth about $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

TriState Capital Company Profile

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank that provides various commercial and private banking services to middle-market businesses and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It operates in two segments, Bank and Investment Management. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as promontory's certificate of deposit account registry services and insured cash sweep services.

See Also: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for TriState Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriState Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.