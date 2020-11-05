Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) PT Lowered to $3.00 at TD Securities

Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) had its price objective reduced by analysts at TD Securities from $3.50 to $3.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the mining company’s stock. TD Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 100.00% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Trilogy Metals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 24th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective on shares of Trilogy Metals in a report on Wednesday, July 15th.

Get Trilogy Metals alerts:

TMQ stock opened at $1.50 on Tuesday. Trilogy Metals has a 12 month low of $1.03 and a 12 month high of $2.74.

Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 7th. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02).

In other Trilogy Metals news, CFO Elaine Sanders sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.77, for a total transaction of $177,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,511,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,676,018.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tony Giardini purchased 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.45 per share, for a total transaction of $290,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 533,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $772,919.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Trilogy Metals stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Trilogy Metals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 43,556 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

Trilogy Metals Company Profile

Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic copper-zinc-lead-gold-silver project and Bornite carbonate-hosted copper project covering an area of approximately 355,400 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

Further Reading: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for Trilogy Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trilogy Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.