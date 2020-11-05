Trilogy Metals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) CEO Acquires $290,000.00 in Stock

Trilogy Metals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) CEO Tony Giardini purchased 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.45 per share, with a total value of $290,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 533,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $772,919.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSEAMERICAN TMQ opened at $1.50 on Thursday. Trilogy Metals Inc has a 1 year low of $1.03 and a 1 year high of $2.74.

Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 7th. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02).

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Trilogy Metals stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Trilogy Metals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 43,556 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price on shares of Trilogy Metals in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Trilogy Metals from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trilogy Metals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 24th.

Trilogy Metals Company Profile

Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic copper-zinc-lead-gold-silver project and Bornite carbonate-hosted copper project covering an area of approximately 355,400 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

