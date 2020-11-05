Tremont Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:TRMT) Shares Gap Up After Strong Earnings

Tremont Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:TRMT) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $2.92, but opened at $3.39. Tremont Mortgage Trust shares last traded at $3.35, with a volume of 80 shares changing hands.

The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. Tremont Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 60.51% and a return on equity of 8.52%.

Get Tremont Mortgage Trust alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 26th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 23rd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Tremont Mortgage Trust from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Tremont Mortgage Trust from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.75.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Tremont Mortgage Trust stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Tremont Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:TRMT) by 77.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,460 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,455 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.15% of Tremont Mortgage Trust worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 6.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 14.89 and a quick ratio of 14.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.23 million, a P/E ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.59.

Tremont Mortgage Trust Company Profile (NASDAQ:TRMT)

Tremont Mortgage Trust, a real estate investment trust (REIT), focuses on originating and investing in first mortgage loans secured by middle market and transitional commercial real estate in the United States. The company qualifies as a REIT for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

Read More: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Tremont Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tremont Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.