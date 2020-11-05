Traders Buy Large Volume of Sportsman’s Warehouse Put Options (NASDAQ:SPWH)

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 1,050 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,080% compared to the average daily volume of 89 put options.

Several research analysts recently commented on SPWH shares. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in a report on Monday, July 13th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. TheStreet raised shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.14.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,114,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,138,000 after acquiring an additional 99,852 shares during the period. Portolan Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 461.3% during the 2nd quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 1,455,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195,828 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 60.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,137,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,204,000 after acquiring an additional 430,562 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,003,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,297,000 after acquiring an additional 5,226 shares during the period. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Sportsman’s Warehouse during the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,778,000. 98.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse stock opened at $13.21 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.33. The firm has a market cap of $576.05 million, a PE ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a 12-month low of $4.08 and a 12-month high of $18.46.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $380.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.07 million. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 46.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sportsman’s Warehouse will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and clothing products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

