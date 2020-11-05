Traders Buy Large Volume of Novo Nordisk A/S Put Options (NYSE:NVO)

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 1,318 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 734% compared to the typical daily volume of 158 put options.

NVO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Novo Nordisk A/S has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

NYSE:NVO opened at $69.97 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.35. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52 week low of $49.24 and a 52 week high of $73.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.37.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 73.42% and a net margin of 32.73%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.0% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,482,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,816,000 after acquiring an additional 157,777 shares in the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 3,192,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,070,000 after purchasing an additional 37,168 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,165,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,319,000 after purchasing an additional 38,756 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,011,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,252,000 after purchasing an additional 51,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,008,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,010,000 after purchasing an additional 13,530 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.08% of the company’s stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

