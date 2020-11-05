Traders Buy Large Volume of Comcast Put Options (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 93,008 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 914% compared to the average volume of 9,176 put options.

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $43.70 on Thursday. Comcast has a 1 year low of $31.70 and a 1 year high of $47.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.93 and its 200-day moving average is $41.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The cable giant reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.14. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The company had revenue of $25.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Comcast will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 5th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CMCSA shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 3rd. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.70.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Comcast by 4.0% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,619 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $907,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N. A. boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 12,010 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 6.8% during the third quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 103,358 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,781,000 after acquiring an additional 6,607 shares in the last quarter. First Merchants Corp boosted its stake in Comcast by 9.6% during the second quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 168,127 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $6,551,000 after acquiring an additional 14,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in Comcast by 0.6% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 887,641 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $34,601,000 after acquiring an additional 5,727 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

