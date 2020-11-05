Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $142.00.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Toyota Motor in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 3,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in shares of Toyota Motor during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Balentine LLC raised its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 2,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TM opened at $134.16 on Thursday. Toyota Motor has a one year low of $108.01 and a one year high of $145.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $189.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $132.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.24.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.78) by $2.84. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 7.41%. The company had revenue of $42.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.52 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Toyota Motor will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toyota Motor Company Profile

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC HV, LS HV, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon, Crown, Century HV, UX HV, Corolla SD, Corolla Sport, and WG HV names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Yaris, Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, GLANZA, and Raize names.

