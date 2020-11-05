Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) (TSE:TOU) Given a C$23.00 Price Target at Tudor Pickering & Holt

Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$23.00 price objective on Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) (TSE:TOU) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial set a C$30.00 price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Cormark upped their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Monday, September 28th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) from C$20.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) from C$19.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$23.56.

TSE TOU opened at C$17.22 on Wednesday. Tourmaline Oil Corp. has a 52 week low of C$6.73 and a 52 week high of C$19.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.25. The stock has a market cap of $4.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$17.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$14.56.

In related news, Senior Officer Mike Rose acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$16.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$162,495.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,646,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$140,498,653.08. Insiders acquired a total of 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $327,626 in the last 90 days.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) Company Profile

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

