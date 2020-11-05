TOTAL SE (FP.PA) (EPA:FP) Given a €37.70 Price Target by Morgan Stanley Analysts

TOTAL SE (FP.PA) (EPA:FP) has been assigned a €37.70 ($44.35) price target by Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 35.13% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on FP. Jefferies Financial Group set a €44.00 ($51.76) target price on shares of TOTAL SE (FP.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €37.00 ($43.53) price objective on TOTAL SE (FP.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group set a €41.00 ($48.24) target price on TOTAL SE (FP.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a €39.00 ($45.88) price target on TOTAL SE (FP.PA) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €42.00 ($49.41) price objective on shares of TOTAL SE (FP.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. TOTAL SE (FP.PA) has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €39.50 ($46.47).

TOTAL SE (FP.PA) stock opened at €27.90 ($32.82) on Tuesday. TOTAL SE has a 12-month low of €42.22 ($49.67) and a 12-month high of €49.33 ($58.04). The firm’s 50-day moving average is €28.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is €32.23.

TOTAL SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

