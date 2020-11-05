Total Investment Management Inc. Makes New $215,000 Investment in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Total Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,946 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of T. NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the third quarter valued at about $62,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 212.3% in the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the third quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 844.0% in the second quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 2,983 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,667 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE T opened at $27.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.52. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.08 and a 1 year high of $39.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The company had revenue of $42.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 12th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.26%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on T. Barclays began coverage on AT&T in a report on Friday, October 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on AT&T in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.12.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

