Total Energy Services Inc. (TOT.TO)’s (TOT) Buy Rating Reiterated at Stifel Firstegy

Total Energy Services Inc. (TOT.TO) (TSE:TOT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Stifel Firstegy in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Total Energy Services Inc. (TOT.TO) from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a research note on Friday, July 10th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Total Energy Services Inc. (TOT.TO) from C$3.75 to C$3.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Cormark decreased their price target on shares of Total Energy Services Inc. (TOT.TO) from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th.

Get Total Energy Services Inc. (TOT.TO) alerts:

Shares of TOT opened at C$2.02 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.15. The company has a market capitalization of $91.06 million and a P/E ratio of -4.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.95, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Total Energy Services Inc. has a 1-year low of C$1.40 and a 1-year high of C$6.52.

Total Energy Services Inc. (TOT.TO) (TSE:TOT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported C($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.22) by C($0.42). The company had revenue of C$70.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$91.50 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Total Energy Services Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Total Energy Services Inc bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$2.35 per share, for a total transaction of C$70,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$164,500. Also, Director Daniel Kim Halyk bought 29,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$2.14 per share, for a total transaction of C$62,916.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,784,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,818,616. Insiders have acquired 249,780 shares of company stock worth $554,135 over the last three months.

Total Energy Services Inc. (TOT.TO) Company Profile

Total Energy Services Inc provides various products and services to the oil and natural gas industry primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing.

Further Reading: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for Total Energy Services Inc. (TOT.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Total Energy Services Inc. (TOT.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.