Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TXG.TO) (TSE:TXG) Price Target Raised to C$37.00 at TD Securities

Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TXG.TO) (TSE:TXG) had its price objective boosted by TD Securities from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Eight Capital upped their price objective on Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TXG.TO) from C$31.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TXG.TO) from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TXG.TO) from C$30.50 to C$31.50 in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TXG.TO) from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TXG.TO) from C$23.50 to C$26.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TXG.TO) currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$30.19.

Get Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TXG.TO) alerts:

TXG stock opened at C$19.62 on Wednesday. Torex Gold Resources Inc. has a 1 year low of C$8.79 and a 1 year high of C$25.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion and a PE ratio of 88.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$19.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$20.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.87, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TXG.TO) (TSE:TXG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$151.28 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Torex Gold Resources Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TXG.TO) Company Profile

Torex Gold Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Mexico. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and carbon deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising the El LimÃ³n Guajes mining complex and the Media Luna deposit that consists of seven mineral concessions covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.

Featured Story: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TXG.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TXG.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.