Thomson Reuters Co. (TRI.TO) (TSE:TRI) Price Target Raised to C$120.00 at TD Securities

Thomson Reuters Co. (TRI.TO) (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI) had its target price lifted by TD Securities from C$115.00 to C$120.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Thomson Reuters Co. (TRI.TO) from C$96.00 to C$108.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th.

Shares of TRI stock opened at C$110.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.51, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.41. Thomson Reuters Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$75.91 and a fifty-two week high of C$111.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$106.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$98.38. The company has a market capitalization of $54.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.47.

Thomson Reuters Co. (TRI.TO) (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.54 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.98 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.506 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. This is a boost from Thomson Reuters Co. (TRI.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Thomson Reuters Co. (TRI.TO)’s payout ratio is 46.31%.

In other news, Director Brian S. Peccarelli sold 7,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$103.34, for a total transaction of C$737,040.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,100.28.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and business information services to professionals in the United States, Other Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print.

