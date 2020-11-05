Thomson Reuters Co. (TRI.TO) (TRI) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 18th

Thomson Reuters Co. (TRI.TO) (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be given a dividend of 0.506 per share on Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. This is a boost from Thomson Reuters Co. (TRI.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38.

TRI opened at C$110.17 on Thursday. Thomson Reuters Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$75.91 and a fifty-two week high of C$111.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.51, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $54.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$106.12 and a 200-day moving average of C$98.38.

Thomson Reuters Co. (TRI.TO) (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.54 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.98 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. TD Securities boosted their price target on Thomson Reuters Co. (TRI.TO) from C$115.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Thomson Reuters Co. (TRI.TO) from C$108.00 to C$111.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

In other Thomson Reuters Co. (TRI.TO) news, Director Brian S. Peccarelli sold 7,132 shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (TRI.TO) stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$103.34, for a total value of C$737,040.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30 shares in the company, valued at C$3,100.28.

About Thomson Reuters Co. (TRI.TO)

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and business information services to professionals in the United States, Other Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print.

