Thomson Reuters Co. (TRI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.38 on December 15th

Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.38 per share by the business services provider on Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th.

Thomson Reuters has raised its dividend by 5.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

NYSE:TRI opened at $84.06 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $41.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.50. Thomson Reuters has a 12 month low of $52.23 and a 12 month high of $85.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $80.21 and its 200 day moving average is $73.05.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 27.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

TRI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $106.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities upped their target price on Thomson Reuters from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Thomson Reuters from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank upped their target price on Thomson Reuters from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.18.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and business information services to professionals in the United States, Other Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print.

Featured Article: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.