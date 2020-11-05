Thomson Reuters Co. (TRI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.38 on December 15th

Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.38 per share by the business services provider on Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th.
Thomson Reuters has raised its dividend by 5.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
NYSE:TRI opened at $84.06 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $41.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.50. Thomson Reuters has a 12 month low of $52.23 and a 12 month high of $85.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $80.21 and its 200 day moving average is $73.05.
TRI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $106.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities upped their target price on Thomson Reuters from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Thomson Reuters from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank upped their target price on Thomson Reuters from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.18.
Thomson Reuters Company Profile
Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and business information services to professionals in the United States, Other Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print.
