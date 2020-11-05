TheStreet Upgrades National HealthCare (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) to “B-“

National HealthCare (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report released on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

National HealthCare stock opened at $65.25 on Tuesday. National HealthCare has a fifty-two week low of $55.88 and a fifty-two week high of $89.11.

Get National HealthCare alerts:

National HealthCare (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $261.64 million for the quarter.

In related news, Director Richard F. Laroche, Jr. bought 477 shares of National HealthCare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $60.93 per share, with a total value of $29,063.61. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 181,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,077,866.09. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of National HealthCare by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 37,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,670,000 after buying an additional 10,940 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in National HealthCare by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 30,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in National HealthCare by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 46,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,931,000 after purchasing an additional 4,869 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in National HealthCare in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,534,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in National HealthCare by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 13,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period.

About National HealthCare

National HealthCare Corporation operates, manages, and provides services to skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, and home health care programs. Its skilled nursing facilities offer licensed therapy services, nutrition services, social services, activities, and housekeeping and laundry services, as well as medical services prescribed by physicians; and rehabilitative services, such as physical, speech, respiratory, and occupational therapy for patients recovering from strokes, heart attacks, orthopedic conditions, neurological illnesses, or other illnesses, injuries, or disabilities.

Read More: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for National HealthCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National HealthCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.