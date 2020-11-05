TheStreet Upgrades Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) to B

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on HALO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.75.

NASDAQ HALO opened at $32.92 on Tuesday. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $12.71 and a 1 year high of $33.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 19.19 and a quick ratio of 17.34. The firm has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.62 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.24.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. Halozyme Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 22.00% and a negative return on equity of 31.71%. The firm had revenue of $65.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Halozyme Therapeutics will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Connie Matsui sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $865,920.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 216,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,865,336.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.91, for a total transaction of $322,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 158,800 shares in the company, valued at $4,273,308. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,337 shares of company stock valued at $2,893,493 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 98.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

