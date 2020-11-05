TheStreet Upgrades Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) to “B-“

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Boenning Scattergood assumed coverage on shares of Farmers National Banc in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Farmers National Banc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of Farmers National Banc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Farmers National Banc from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Farmers National Banc from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Farmers National Banc has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.83.

FMNB stock opened at $11.10 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Farmers National Banc has a 1 year low of $9.82 and a 1 year high of $16.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.48. The firm has a market cap of $312.80 million, a PE ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 0.93.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. Farmers National Banc had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 12.96%. As a group, analysts forecast that Farmers National Banc will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FMNB. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Farmers National Banc by 16.3% during the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 408,732 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,848,000 after buying an additional 57,206 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Farmers National Banc by 15.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 400,898 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,661,000 after buying an additional 54,200 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Farmers National Banc during the first quarter valued at about $579,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Farmers National Banc by 42.1% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 122,415 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 36,264 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Farmers National Banc by 8.3% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 443,144 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,839,000 after acquiring an additional 34,088 shares during the period. 40.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Farmers National Banc

Farmers National Banc Corp., a financial holding company, operates in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management industries. It offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, MasterCard and Visa credit cards, brokerage, and other services.

