TheStreet Upgrades Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) to C

Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Amalgamated Bank from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Amalgamated Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amalgamated Bank in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amalgamated Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Amalgamated Bank from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amalgamated Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.67.

Get Amalgamated Bank alerts:

AMAL stock opened at $11.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $363.77 million, a PE ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 0.79. Amalgamated Bank has a one year low of $7.90 and a one year high of $20.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.41.

Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.13. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amalgamated Bank will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAL. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in Amalgamated Bank in the second quarter valued at $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Amalgamated Bank by 396.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,741 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amalgamated Bank in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Amalgamated Bank during the 1st quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amalgamated Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at $145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

Amalgamated Bank Company Profile

Amalgamated Bank, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial bank and a chartered trust company in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest and interest-bearing demand accounts, savings and money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Amalgamated Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amalgamated Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.