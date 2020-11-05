TheStreet Downgrades DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) to D

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report released on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Chardan Capital began coverage on DURECT in a research note on Friday, October 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital began coverage on DURECT in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on DURECT in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub downgraded DURECT from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded DURECT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.57.

NASDAQ:DRRX opened at $1.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $351.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -175.00 and a beta of 1.87. DURECT has a one year low of $0.95 and a one year high of $3.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 5.47 and a current ratio of 5.80.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). DURECT had a negative return on equity of 7.69% and a negative net margin of 3.66%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DURECT will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Lp Bleichroeder sold 250,000 shares of DURECT stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.68, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DURECT during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in DURECT during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in DURECT during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in DURECT during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in DURECT during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. 56.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About DURECT

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for experimental research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals; and a range of biodegradable polymers for pharmaceutical and medical device clients for use as raw materials in their products under the LACTEL brand.

