ThermoGenesis (NASDAQ:THMO) Trading Up 11.5%

ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THMO)’s share price was up 11.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.74 and last traded at $2.42. Approximately 3,422,703 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 422% from the average daily volume of 655,114 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.17.

The firm has a market capitalization of $14.96 million, a PE ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 3.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.22.

ThermoGenesis (NASDAQ:THMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($1.03). The firm had revenue of $2.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.80 million. ThermoGenesis had a negative return on equity of 427.02% and a negative net margin of 154.77%. As a group, analysts anticipate that ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ThermoGenesis stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THMO) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.16% of ThermoGenesis at the end of the most recent reporting period. 4.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc develops, commercializes, and markets a range of automated technologies for chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)-T and other cell-based therapies. It markets a suite of solutions for automated clinical biobanking, point-of-care applications, and automation for immuno-oncology, including its semi-automated, functionally closed CAR-TXpress platform, which streamlines the manufacturing process for the emerging CAR-T immunotherapy market.

