The Western Union (NYSE:WU) Stock Rating Upgraded by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) was upgraded by equities researchers at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $22.00 target price on the credit services provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $21.00. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price target points to a potential upside of 8.80% from the stock’s previous close.

WU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of The Western Union in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded The Western Union from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on The Western Union from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. TheStreet raised The Western Union from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on The Western Union from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The Western Union has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.81.

Shares of NYSE WU opened at $20.22 on Thursday. The Western Union has a 1 year low of $17.39 and a 1 year high of $28.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.64 and its 200 day moving average is $21.65.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. The Western Union had a negative return on equity of 1,029.12% and a net margin of 12.38%. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Western Union will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 15.3% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 202,272 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,335,000 after purchasing an additional 26,852 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in The Western Union by 22.9% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 72,370 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 13,469 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in The Western Union by 3.1% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 104,982 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,250,000 after acquiring an additional 3,142 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in The Western Union by 4.3% in the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 127,303 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after acquiring an additional 5,227 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC lifted its holdings in The Western Union by 4.1% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 68,197 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 2,655 shares during the period.

The Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, primarily cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

