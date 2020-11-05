The Western Union (NYSE:WU) Stock Rating Upgraded by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) was upgraded by equities researchers at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $22.00 target price on the credit services provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $21.00. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price target points to a potential upside of 8.80% from the stock’s previous close.
WU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of The Western Union in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded The Western Union from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on The Western Union from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. TheStreet raised The Western Union from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on The Western Union from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The Western Union has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.81.
Shares of NYSE WU opened at $20.22 on Thursday. The Western Union has a 1 year low of $17.39 and a 1 year high of $28.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.64 and its 200 day moving average is $21.65.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 15.3% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 202,272 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,335,000 after purchasing an additional 26,852 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in The Western Union by 22.9% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 72,370 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 13,469 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in The Western Union by 3.1% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 104,982 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,250,000 after acquiring an additional 3,142 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in The Western Union by 4.3% in the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 127,303 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after acquiring an additional 5,227 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC lifted its holdings in The Western Union by 4.1% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 68,197 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 2,655 shares during the period.
The Western Union Company Profile
The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, primarily cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.
Recommended Story: Why do commodities matter?
Receive News & Ratings for The Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.