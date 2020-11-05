The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Rating Increased to Buy at Bank of America

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) was upgraded by equities researchers at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a $26.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 19.32% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of The Wendy’s from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Wendy’s in a research report on Monday, July 20th. TheStreet raised shares of The Wendy’s from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of The Wendy’s in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, MKM Partners raised shares of The Wendy’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.13.

Shares of The Wendy’s stock opened at $21.79 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.83. The Wendy’s has a twelve month low of $6.82 and a twelve month high of $24.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.40, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.05.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. The Wendy’s had a return on equity of 21.11% and a net margin of 6.70%. The company had revenue of $452.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.58 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Wendy’s will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Dennis M. Kass acquired 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.09 per share, for a total transaction of $73,815.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 48,508 shares in the company, valued at $1,023,033.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in shares of The Wendy’s by 21.6% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 18,276 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 3,246 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in The Wendy’s by 52.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 82,113 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 28,295 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in The Wendy’s in the third quarter valued at about $242,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Wendy’s by 490.6% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,597 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 13,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of The Wendy’s by 6.4% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,621 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the period. 69.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

