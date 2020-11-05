The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP trimmed its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 758,533 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,345 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney accounts for approximately 4.7% of Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $94,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DIS. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 372 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its position in The Walt Disney by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 442 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new position in The Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Price Wealth LLC grew its position in The Walt Disney by 90.0% in the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 473 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. 62.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on DIS. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on The Walt Disney from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on The Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $137.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on The Walt Disney from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine raised The Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $124.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.70.

In other The Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total transaction of $261,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,795,389. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

DIS stock opened at $125.07 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $125.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.25. The stock has a market cap of $226.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -201.73, a PEG ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.09. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $79.07 and a fifty-two week high of $153.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The firm’s revenue was down 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

