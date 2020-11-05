The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Purchased by Pavion Blue Capital LLC

Pavion Blue Capital LLC boosted its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,324 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney accounts for 3.5% of Pavion Blue Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Pavion Blue Capital LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $4,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in The Walt Disney by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 148,574,900 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $16,567,587,000 after buying an additional 10,757,398 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC grew its stake in The Walt Disney by 19,729.5% in the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 9,199,122 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,025,795,000 after buying an additional 9,152,731 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in The Walt Disney by 101.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,086,531 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,013,239,000 after buying an additional 4,581,961 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC grew its stake in The Walt Disney by 286.0% in the 2nd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 5,500,000 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $613,305,000 after buying an additional 4,075,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in The Walt Disney by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,471,116 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,653,710,000 after buying an additional 3,939,992 shares during the last quarter. 62.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DIS. Guggenheim raised shares of The Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of The Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $128.00 to $163.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of The Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $146.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of The Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.70.

DIS opened at $125.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $125.07 and its 200 day moving average is $120.25. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $79.07 and a fifty-two week high of $153.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -201.73, a PEG ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.09.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.72. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a positive return on equity of 6.58%. The business had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total transaction of $261,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,620 shares in the company, valued at $4,795,389. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

