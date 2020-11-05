The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Bought by Brightworth

Brightworth increased its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 4.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 61,613 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,358 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney accounts for approximately 0.8% of Brightworth’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Brightworth’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $7,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in The Walt Disney by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 148,574,900 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $16,567,587,000 after buying an additional 10,757,398 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,471,116 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,653,710,000 after purchasing an additional 3,939,992 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,029,876 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,791,081,000 after purchasing an additional 2,208,862 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 19,729.5% during the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 9,199,122 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,025,795,000 after purchasing an additional 9,152,731 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 101.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,086,531 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,013,239,000 after purchasing an additional 4,581,961 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total transaction of $261,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,620 shares in the company, valued at $4,795,389. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

DIS opened at $125.07 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $125.07 and its 200-day moving average is $120.25. The stock has a market cap of $226.01 billion, a PE ratio of -201.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $79.07 and a twelve month high of $153.41.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.72. The company had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

DIS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded The Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $116.00 to $146.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Sunday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating and set a $124.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on The Walt Disney from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.70.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

