The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Acquired by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,694 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,684 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $3,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 7.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 148,574,900 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $16,567,587,000 after purchasing an additional 10,757,398 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 16.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,471,116 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,653,710,000 after purchasing an additional 3,939,992 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 9.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,029,876 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,791,081,000 after purchasing an additional 2,208,862 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 19,729.5% during the second quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 9,199,122 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,025,795,000 after purchasing an additional 9,152,731 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 101.7% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,086,531 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,013,239,000 after purchasing an additional 4,581,961 shares during the period. 62.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $124.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on The Walt Disney from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Citigroup lifted their price target on The Walt Disney from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded The Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $116.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.70.

Shares of DIS opened at $125.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.34. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $79.07 and a one year high of $153.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -201.73, a PEG ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $125.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.25.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.72. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The firm had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total transaction of $261,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,795,389. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

