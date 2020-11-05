The Providence Service (PRSC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

The Providence Service (NASDAQ:PRSC) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, November 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.03 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

The Providence Service (NASDAQ:PRSC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $2.19. The Providence Service had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 0.23%. The business had revenue of $282.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.30 million. On average, analysts expect The Providence Service to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

PRSC stock opened at $125.61 on Thursday. The Providence Service has a twelve month low of $40.40 and a twelve month high of $126.45. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -2,093.15 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PRSC. Barrington Research began coverage on The Providence Service in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. Lake Street Capital began coverage on The Providence Service in a report on Thursday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Providence Service from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded The Providence Service from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.00.

About The Providence Service

The Providence Service Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through Non-Emergency Medical Transportation Services (NET Services) and Matrix Investment segments. The NET Services segment offers non-emergency medical transportation services for Medicaid or Medicare eligible members, whose limited mobility or financial resources hinder their ability to access necessary healthcare and social services.

