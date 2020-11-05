The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,865 shares during the quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $3,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. FAI Wealth Management increased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 203.0% during the 2nd quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PG opened at $140.64 on Thursday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $94.34 and a fifty-two week high of $145.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $140.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $348.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.43.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.21. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 18.36%. The company had revenue of $19.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.7907 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.72%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PG shares. Truist raised their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Sunday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.50.

In other news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 99,243 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.80, for a total value of $14,271,143.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,960 shares in the company, valued at $10,491,648. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marylynn Fergusonmchugh sold 39,381 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.33, for a total value of $5,290,049.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 134,140 shares in the company, valued at $18,019,026.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 464,081 shares of company stock worth $64,904,025. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

