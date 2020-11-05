The New Home (NYSE:NWHM) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of The New Home (NYSE:NWHM) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.
Shares of NWHM opened at $5.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $97.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 2.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.84. The New Home has a 1 year low of $0.94 and a 1 year high of $6.00.
The New Home (NYSE:NWHM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06. The New Home had a negative net margin of 6.53% and a positive return on equity of 0.69%.
About The New Home
The New Home Company Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. The company operates through three segments: Arizona Homebuilding, California Homebuilding, and Fee Building. It builds and sells homes in metropolitan areas of California and Arizona, including Southern California, the San Francisco Bay area, metro Sacramento, and the greater Phoenix area.
