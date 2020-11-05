The New Home (NYSE:NWHM) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of The New Home (NYSE:NWHM) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of NWHM opened at $5.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $97.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 2.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.84. The New Home has a 1 year low of $0.94 and a 1 year high of $6.00.

The New Home (NYSE:NWHM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06. The New Home had a negative net margin of 6.53% and a positive return on equity of 0.69%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWHM. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of The New Home in the first quarter worth $38,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of The New Home by 9,689.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,033 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 30,716 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of The New Home by 8.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 47,784 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 3,590 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The New Home in the second quarter worth $457,000. Finally, Mcclain Value Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The New Home in the second quarter worth $158,000. 35.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The New Home

The New Home Company Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. The company operates through three segments: Arizona Homebuilding, California Homebuilding, and Fee Building. It builds and sells homes in metropolitan areas of California and Arizona, including Southern California, the San Francisco Bay area, metro Sacramento, and the greater Phoenix area.

