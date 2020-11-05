The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) Raised to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on MAC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on The Macerich from $16.00 to $8.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 27th. TheStreet cut shares of The Macerich from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of The Macerich from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their target price for the company from $8.00 to $6.50 in a report on Monday, September 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Shares of NYSE MAC opened at $7.23 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 1.81. The Macerich has a 52 week low of $4.54 and a 52 week high of $28.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $168.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.70 million. The Macerich had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 2.00%. The Macerich’s quarterly revenue was down 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Macerich will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 9th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th. The Macerich’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.95%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in shares of The Macerich by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 24,562,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $220,330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276,727 shares during the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Macerich by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,255,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,688,000 after buying an additional 1,136,473 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Macerich by 91.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,707,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,316,000 after buying an additional 815,022 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of The Macerich in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,816,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in The Macerich during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,737,000. 90.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The Macerich

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

