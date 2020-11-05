The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Shares Acquired by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IPG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $647,000. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 489,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,924,000 after buying an additional 160,645 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 889,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,401,000 after buying an additional 95,507 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,043,088 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $324,498,000 after buying an additional 1,194,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 636.2% during the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 39,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 33,910 shares during the last quarter. 98.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on IPG shares. Moffett Nathanson upgraded The Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded The Interpublic Group of Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.86.

Shares of IPG stock opened at $18.90 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.49. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.63 and a twelve month high of $25.20. The company has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.20. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 4.66%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About The Interpublic Group of Companies

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data management services.

