The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Stock Holdings Reduced by We Are One Seven LLC

We Are One Seven LLC lowered its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,006 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 284 shares during the quarter. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $1,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ lifted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 2,705 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Home Depot by 4.5% during the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 934 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC increased its stake in The Home Depot by 0.5% during the second quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 7,634 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Home Depot by 0.3% during the second quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,155 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, TCG Advisors LP increased its stake in The Home Depot by 3.0% during the second quarter. TCG Advisors LP now owns 1,381 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on The Home Depot in a research note on Friday, August 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on The Home Depot from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Home Depot from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Raymond James upped their price objective on The Home Depot from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on The Home Depot from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Home Depot has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $288.13.

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 41,947 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.83, for a total value of $11,738,029.01. Also, EVP Matt Carey sold 50,478 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.43, for a total value of $13,953,633.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,341,836.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 119,304 shares of company stock worth $32,088,591. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:HD opened at $282.72 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $278.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $259.42. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $140.63 and a 52-week high of $292.95. The company has a market cap of $304.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.09.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $38.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.13 billion. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 583.91% and a net margin of 9.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.17 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

