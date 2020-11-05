The Hershey (HSY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, November 6th. Analysts expect The Hershey to post earnings of $1.70 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of HSY stock opened at $143.94 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market cap of $29.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.22, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $142.92 and a 200-day moving average of $138.99. The Hershey has a 12-month low of $109.88 and a 12-month high of $161.83.

Get The Hershey alerts:

In related news, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.62, for a total value of $351,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,867,765.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 256 shares of The Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.02, for a total transaction of $36,357.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,272,604.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,256 shares of company stock worth $738,682 in the last quarter. 29.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on HSY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of The Hershey in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of The Hershey from $143.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of The Hershey from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $163.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.88.

The Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

Recommended Story: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for The Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.