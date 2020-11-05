The Hershey (HSY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, November 6th. Analysts expect The Hershey to post earnings of $1.70 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of HSY stock opened at $143.94 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market cap of $29.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.22, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $142.92 and a 200-day moving average of $138.99. The Hershey has a 12-month low of $109.88 and a 12-month high of $161.83.
In related news, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.62, for a total value of $351,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,867,765.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 256 shares of The Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.02, for a total transaction of $36,357.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,272,604.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,256 shares of company stock worth $738,682 in the last quarter. 29.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
The Hershey Company Profile
The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.
