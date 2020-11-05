The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) Upgraded to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note published on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Hackett Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of The Hackett Group from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of The Hackett Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Hackett Group currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.67.

Get The Hackett Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:HCKT opened at $14.41 on Tuesday. The Hackett Group has a 52-week low of $9.50 and a 52-week high of $18.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.22. The company has a market capitalization of $433.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.79.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.08. The Hackett Group had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 13.38%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Hackett Group will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 9th. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 17th. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.10%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its stake in The Hackett Group by 4.8% during the third quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 81,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 3,716 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its stake in The Hackett Group by 1.9% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 98,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in The Hackett Group by 543.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 5,034 shares during the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in The Hackett Group by 4.5% in the third quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 410,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,584,000 after buying an additional 17,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AltraVue Capital LLC lifted its stake in The Hackett Group by 221.8% in the third quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 233,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,614,000 after buying an additional 161,170 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

About The Hackett Group

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and European countries. Its executive advisory programs include best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository of best practices, performance metrics, conference presentations, and associated research; best practice accelerators that provide Web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry, an inquiry service used by clients for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research, a research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led Webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content.

Read More: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Receive News & Ratings for The Hackett Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hackett Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.