The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) Rating Increased to B- at TheStreet

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on HCKT. BidaskClub raised The Hackett Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on The Hackett Group from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The Hackett Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Hackett Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.67.

Shares of NASDAQ HCKT opened at $14.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $433.18 million, a PE ratio of 45.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.22. The Hackett Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.50 and a fifty-two week high of $18.90.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.08. The Hackett Group had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 4.17%. On average, analysts expect that The Hackett Group will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in The Hackett Group by 1.5% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 55,124 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in The Hackett Group by 5.7% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in The Hackett Group by 106.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in The Hackett Group by 16.5% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its position in The Hackett Group by 1.9% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 98,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

The Hackett Group Company Profile

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and European countries. Its executive advisory programs include best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository of best practices, performance metrics, conference presentations, and associated research; best practice accelerators that provide Web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry, an inquiry service used by clients for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research, a research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led Webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content.

