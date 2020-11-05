The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates €12.30 Price Target for UniCredit S.p.A. (UCG.MI) (BIT:UCG)

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €12.30 ($14.47) price target on UniCredit S.p.A. (UCG.MI) (BIT:UCG) in a research report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on UCG. Morgan Stanley set a €10.80 ($12.71) price objective on shares of UniCredit S.p.A. (UCG.MI) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €8.00 ($9.41) price target on shares of UniCredit S.p.A. (UCG.MI) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Berenberg Bank set a €9.50 ($11.18) price target on shares of UniCredit S.p.A. (UCG.MI) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a €9.50 ($11.18) price target on shares of UniCredit S.p.A. (UCG.MI) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €9.00 ($10.59) price target on shares of UniCredit S.p.A. (UCG.MI) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. UniCredit S.p.A. (UCG.MI) currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €10.19 ($11.99).

UniCredit S.p.A. has a one year low of €12.82 ($15.08) and a one year high of €18.38 ($21.62).

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Central Eastern Europe segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; credit, trading, and investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, and hedging and treasury solutions.

