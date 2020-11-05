The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers John Wood Group (OTCMKTS:WDGJF) to Neutral

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of John Wood Group (OTCMKTS:WDGJF) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of John Wood Group in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of John Wood Group in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of John Wood Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of John Wood Group in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut John Wood Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy.

WDGJF stock opened at $2.80 on Monday. John Wood Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.36 and a fifty-two week high of $5.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.69.

About John Wood Group

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides project management, engineering, consulting, and technical services to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through four segments: Asset Solutions Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia; Assets Solutions Americas; Technical Consulting Solutions; and Investment Services.

