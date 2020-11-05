The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers John Wood Group (OTCMKTS:WDGJF) to Neutral

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of John Wood Group (OTCMKTS:WDGJF) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of John Wood Group in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of John Wood Group in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of John Wood Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of John Wood Group in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut John Wood Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy.

WDGJF stock opened at $2.80 on Monday. John Wood Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.36 and a fifty-two week high of $5.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.69.

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides project management, engineering, consulting, and technical services to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through four segments: Asset Solutions Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia; Assets Solutions Americas; Technical Consulting Solutions; and Investment Services.

