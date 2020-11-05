The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) (ETR:FME) a €87.50 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €87.50 ($102.94) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) (ETR:FME) in a research note released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €89.00 ($104.71) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €94.80 ($111.53) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. UBS Group set a €95.00 ($111.76) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Independent Research set a €84.00 ($98.82) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays set a €88.00 ($103.53) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €83.84 ($98.64).

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) stock opened at €70.68 ($83.15) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.14, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $20.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a one year low of €53.50 ($62.94) and a one year high of €81.10 ($95.41). The company’s fifty day moving average price is €70.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €72.88.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

