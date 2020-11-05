The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GLU) Short Interest Update

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GLU) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a growth of 13.0% from the September 30th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust stock opened at $16.16 on Thursday. The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust has a 12 month low of $10.34 and a 12 month high of $20.04.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.43%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 6.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 24.6% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 25,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 5,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 10.2% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 2,936 shares during the last quarter.

About The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies involved to a substantial extent in providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, or water and infrastructure operations, and in equity securities including preferred securities of companies in other industries, in each case in such securities that are expected to pay periodic dividends.

