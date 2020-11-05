The First of Long Island Co. to Post FY2020 Earnings of $1.72 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:FLIC)

The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC) – Piper Sandler reduced their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for The First of Long Island in a research note issued on Monday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst A. Twerdahl now expects that the bank will earn $1.72 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.82. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for The First of Long Island’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.92 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

The First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The First of Long Island had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 26.49%.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub raised The First of Long Island from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The First of Long Island from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The First of Long Island presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.50.

NASDAQ:FLIC opened at $14.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $356.28 million, a PE ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The First of Long Island has a 52-week low of $12.15 and a 52-week high of $25.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.36.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in The First of Long Island by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 346,618 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,013,000 after purchasing an additional 17,730 shares during the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new position in The First of Long Island in the 3rd quarter valued at about $410,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in The First of Long Island by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 403,604 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,595,000 after buying an additional 18,923 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in The First of Long Island by 109.7% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 29,050 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 15,200 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in The First of Long Island by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 240,891 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,568,000 after buying an additional 6,375 shares during the period. 58.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 13th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This is an increase from The First of Long Island’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 9th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%. The First of Long Island’s payout ratio is presently 43.43%.

The First of Long Island Company Profile

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, municipalities, and other organizations. Its deposit products include business and small business checking, personal checking products, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, interest on lawyer accounts, escrow service accounts, rent security accounts, time deposits, holiday club accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as money market products.

