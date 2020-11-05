The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on The Boston Beer from $790.00 to $925.00 in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on The Boston Beer from $505.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Cowen boosted their price objective on The Boston Beer from $825.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on The Boston Beer from $1,015.00 to $1,150.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, MKM Partners restated a neutral rating on shares of The Boston Beer in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $828.17.

Shares of NYSE:SAM opened at $1,024.68 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $939.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $712.81. The Boston Beer has a 12-month low of $290.02 and a 12-month high of $1,092.80. The firm has a market cap of $12.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.98 and a beta of 1.00.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $6.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.24 by $1.27. The Boston Beer had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 9.18%. The firm had revenue of $492.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.93 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The Boston Beer will post 13.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Boston Beer news, Director Cynthia A. Fisher sold 3,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,038.63, for a total value of $3,583,273.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 400 shares in the company, valued at $415,452. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David A. Burwick sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $879.55, for a total value of $4,397,750.00. Insiders have sold 61,623 shares of company stock worth $52,939,474 over the last three months. 29.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in The Boston Beer by 138.9% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 95,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,142,000 after purchasing an additional 55,413 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in The Boston Beer during the first quarter worth $12,993,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of The Boston Beer by 304.5% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 28,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,678,000 after acquiring an additional 21,795 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in The Boston Beer by 29.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 90,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,555,000 after purchasing an additional 20,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Boston Beer by 825.4% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 21,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,541,000 after purchasing an additional 19,183 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

About The Boston Beer

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach, Wild Leaf, and Tura brand names.

