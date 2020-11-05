The Boeing (NYSE:BA) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of The Boeing (NYSE:BA) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

BA has been the topic of several other research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of The Boeing from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $181.00 target price on shares of The Boeing and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of The Boeing from $84.00 to $74.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. 140166 dropped their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $240.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $214.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $201.32.

Shares of The Boeing stock opened at $151.63 on Monday. The Boeing has a twelve month low of $89.00 and a twelve month high of $375.60. The stock has a market cap of $85.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.22 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $161.38 and its 200 day moving average is $163.54.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.33) by $0.94. The Boeing had a negative net margin of 7.34% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Boeing will post -9.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BA. Alesco Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Boeing by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 2,754 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Boeing by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 3,908 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Boeing by 79.5% during the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 569 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Boeing by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 9,602 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Boeing by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,513,496 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $460,724,000 after buying an additional 79,527 shares in the last quarter. 52.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

