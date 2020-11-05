The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Sold by We Are One Seven LLC

We Are One Seven LLC decreased its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,912 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,326 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 4.1% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 107,514 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,092,000 after purchasing an additional 4,269 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 6.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,187,527 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $327,536,000 after buying an additional 447,454 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 14.7% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 5,916 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 1.7% during the second quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 40,551 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,298,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 30,140 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 3,198 shares during the last quarter. 59.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Blackstone Bdc Holdings Llc purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lifesciences Iii L.P. Clarus purchased 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $4,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE BX opened at $54.95 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.75. The company has a market capitalization of $36.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.36 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.00 and a 1 year high of $64.97.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 74.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. This is an increase from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.07%.

Several analysts have recently commented on BX shares. Bank of America decreased their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 10th. TheStreet raised The Blackstone Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer raised The Blackstone Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on The Blackstone Group from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.77.

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

