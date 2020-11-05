The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Sold by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. decreased its holdings in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 74.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,592 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 209,920 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $3,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BX. Secure Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 2.4% during the third quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 8,329 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Bay Rivers Group grew its stake in The Blackstone Group by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 4,769 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in The Blackstone Group by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 25,090 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. grew its stake in The Blackstone Group by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. now owns 6,103 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its stake in The Blackstone Group by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 12,246 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.47% of the company’s stock.

In other The Blackstone Group news, major shareholder Blackstone Bdc Holdings Llc purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Lifesciences Iii L.P. Clarus purchased 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BX shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 27th. TheStreet upgraded The Blackstone Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on The Blackstone Group from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on The Blackstone Group from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on The Blackstone Group from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The Blackstone Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.77.

Shares of BX opened at $54.95 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.36 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.00 and a 52-week high of $64.97.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is a boost from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is 64.07%.

About The Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

