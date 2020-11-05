The AES (AES) to Release Earnings on Friday

The AES (NYSE:AES) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, November 6th. Analysts expect The AES to post earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. The AES had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 24.35%. The AES’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect The AES to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get The AES alerts:

The AES stock opened at $19.94 on Thursday. The AES has a 52-week low of $8.11 and a 52-week high of $21.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.15 and its 200 day moving average is $15.80. The company has a market cap of $13.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.47, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a $0.1433 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The AES’s payout ratio is currently 41.91%.

AES has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of The AES from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine raised The AES from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The AES from $19.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut The AES from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.81.

The AES Company Profile

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

Further Reading: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for The AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.