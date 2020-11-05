Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Director Gregory N. Moore Sells 1,000 Shares

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Director Gregory N. Moore sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.58, for a total transaction of $70,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ TXRH opened at $71.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.33. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.15 and a twelve month high of $76.21. The stock has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 81.56, a PEG ratio of 21.46 and a beta of 0.97.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.22. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 6.79%. Research analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Longbow Research increased their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.83.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXRH. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 27.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,746 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,964,000 after buying an additional 13,833 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the first quarter worth about $151,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 2.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,098,022 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $86,648,000 after purchasing an additional 57,471 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the second quarter worth about $455,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 3.2% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 514 domestic restaurants and 97 franchise restaurants.

See Also: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.