Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Stock Position Reduced by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lessened its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 984 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 98.2% during the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TXN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Charter Equity upgraded Texas Instruments from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.14.

TXN opened at $152.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $139.55 billion, a PE ratio of 28.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.27. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $93.09 and a fifty-two week high of $155.88.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 60.61% and a net margin of 36.83%. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.86%.

In other news, VP Amichai Ron sold 8,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.22, for a total value of $1,153,426.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 32,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,461,854.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Darla H. Whitaker sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.52, for a total value of $5,540,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 89,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,400,864.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 100,037 shares of company stock valued at $14,331,126. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

